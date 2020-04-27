Provincial capital and Roquetas de Mar register more than half the coronavirus cases for Spain’s Costa Almeria

ALMERIA City and Roquetas de Mar account for more than half of the province’s 527 coronavirus cases, Spanish press report.

According to the reports, health service sources have confirmed that 179 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the provincial capital to-date and 116 in Roquetas.

El Ejido has the third highest number of cases of the virus, at 44, followed by Illar, which has less than 400 inhabitants, on 26.

Huercal-Overa and Vicar both have 15, the report shows, while Albox and Dalias have 13 apiece.

They are followed in the report case number rankings by Macael (9), Huercal de Almeria (8), Adra (7), Nijar (7), Vera (7), Olula del Rio (6), Cuevas del Almanzora (4), Garrucha (4), La Mojonera (4), Pulpi (4), Arboleas (3), Cantoria (3), Lubrin (3), Mojacar (3) and Velez Rubio (3).

Alhabla, Benahadux, Carboneras, Gergal, Maria, Pechina, Purchena, Las Tres Villas and Viator all have two people who have tested positive for the virus.

Alhama de Almeria, Almocita, Antas, Berja, Canjayar, Fines, Gador, Instincion, Lijar, Lucar, Tabernas, Turre and Zurgena have only one each.





More than half the province’s municipalities have not registered any coronavirus cases at all.