Phillip Schofield’s mum was shocked and  gobsmacked as he reveals new hair transformation- ‘It made her jump’

This Morning frontman, Phillip Schofield took to Instagram to unveil his new hair transformation, which he admits scared his mum and ‘made her jump’ during a Skype call.

THIS MORNING presenter Phillip Schofield, 58, hasn’t been able to visit a hairdresser due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, yesterday, he posted pics of his crazy locks on Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his overgrown hair, which he joked scared his mum.

The father-of-two shared a selfie of his hair sticking up as he pulled a funny look to the camera.

Earlier this month, the host filmed himself attempting to cut his own hair from his bathroom, it was just after that post that he moved into a bachelor pad on his own in central London, causing a media frenzy and speculation whether he already has a new partner to share it with.

In view of his 3.1 million Instagram followers, he said he had been “worrying” about having to do it himself as he hesitantly held on to his home clippers.

Apart from that, Phillip has been continuing his presenting duties on the show with his co-star Holly Willoughby amid the pandemic, last month joking the pair “shouldn’t be let loose” as they attempted to get themselves ready with no make-up team.



