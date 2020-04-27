Marbella kitchen aims to deliver 1,000 meals a day to those in need on the Costa del Sol, Spain.

MAYOR of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the Anantara Villa Padierna hotel, on Saturday, which is the base for the initiative NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK), by renowned chef José Andrés, which aims to reach the distribution of a thousand meals daily to people who are vulnerable due to the Covid-19 crisis. Muñoz stated, “Our institution since the beginning of the health crisis has wanted to be on the side of the people who need it most and this initiative joins others that we have promoted to help the most vulnerable.” The first mayor has detailed that the menus are being distributed in various Caritas in the municipality (Virgen del Rocío de San Pedro Alcántara, Virgen Madre de Nueva Andalucía and Divina Pastora de Marbella).

The mayor also underlined the work of the 120 volunteers who are part of this project and who are coordinated by chef Aitor Perunena in collaboration with Manolo Navarro, chief cook of the Anantara hotel.

Marbella has joined the project of chef José Andrés, which is already operating in a dozen cities in Spain and whose mission, since it was founded in 2010, is to feed people in need during a disaster.

World Central Kitchen: Mayor Muñoz talks to the volunteers.

Credit: Ayto. de Marbella



