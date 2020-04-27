Marbella announces ‘Quarantine Fest’ to introduce new talent during isolation on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Department for Youth of Marbella Town Hall introduces the first ‘Marbella Quarantine Fest,’ which will take place on May 1 with the aim of making the confinement more enjoyable and taking advantage to promote more than 20 local artists. The councillor for the sector, Enrique Rodríguez, pointed out that the virtual event, which will be broadcast through the Instagram social network on the @marbellafgest account, will begin at 4.30pm and run until 11pm. “We invite all residents to watch the 25 groups that participate in a very varied festival in terms of styles as we can enjoy singer-songwriters, techno-dance, flamenco or hip hop,” stressed the mayor. “The festival is designed and programmed to make confinement more enjoyable and show the young talent that exists in our city,” he said.