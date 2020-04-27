Latest coronavirus stats for Spain’s Costa Almeria give reason for optimism

THE latest coronavirus statistics for Almeria give some reason for optimism that the province is moving towards a chink of light at the end of the long and dark health crisis tunnel.

Not only have there been no new Covid-19 infections since Sunday, another nine people have recovered from the virus, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department figures show.

This means the contagion total for Almeria remains at 527, while the number of recoveries has now reached 238.

However there is some bad news too. Another person has lost their life to the illness since Sunday, pushing up the provincial fatality total to 46.

As it stands, 204 coronavirus patients in Ameria have required hospitalisation since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 38 have had to be treated in intensive care units.