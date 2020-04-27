Israeli scientists begin trials into the effectiveness of cannabis in treating Covid-19

Israeli scientists have launched clinical trials into whether cannabis can play an effective role in the treatment of Covid-19.

RESEARCHERS want to determine if CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can slow or stop the virus.

Tests at Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva will be led by partnerships with Stero Biotech, an Israeli CBD company, and Clalit, Israel’s largest HMO.

“We estimate that our CBD-based treatment can enhance the current treatment of those patients who are in life-threatening conditions,” said David Bass, Stero Biotech’s founder and CEO, in a statement.

“Hospitalised Covid-19 patients are mostly being treated with steroids, and our study is planned to demonstrate the benefit of a combined solution with steroid treatments.”

Bass added that the company is “hopeful that this study will lead to faster benefit for the growing number of Covid-19 patients in Israel and around the world.”

Last week, InnoCan Pharma announced a collaboration with Tel Aviv University to instil CBD medicine through exosomes – the small cell structures created when stem cells multiply.





The unconventional method will utilise the exosomes as ‘homing missiles,’ as they can uniquely target cell organs damaged by Covid-19.

Researchers then believe CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties will repair the damaged cells through a synergistic effect.

However, health experts have warned smoking marihuana could have the opposite effect, and make the condition worse.

All the same, scientists are carrying out studies, alongside existing treatments.

Stero’s 10-patient study, now underway, will seemingly be a small-scale clinical trial, which pending final approval by the final Helsinki Committee, will be a proof of concept study – the first step before a clinical study.

It is likely to take a couple of months.