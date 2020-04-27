Drones to deliver medical supplies to NHS tested

DRONES that are part of the £28 million scheme to get medical supplies to hospitals during the coronavirus lockdown have seen their first test flights.

These are the first photos of the scheme’s drones, of different shapes and sizes, being tested in Hampshire.

Solent Transport want to find the best way to get time-critical medicines like chemotherapy kits and blood samples to NHS hospitals.

Once the drones are tested they will be used to deliver hospital supplies to Lee-on-the-Solent in Hampshire, Binstead on the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth’s QA Hospital.

“We are very excited to support this ground-breaking trial of aerial drone delivery of medical supplies, which will help improve access to healthcare and save lives,” said the chair of Solent Transport Joint Committee the Jacqui Rayment.

The first-of-its-kind scheme was funded by the Department of Transport last month but transport minister Grant Shapps fast-tracked it to start this week.

The drones can carry up to 40kg of supplies and will be flown between the three hospital sites using a Windracers ULTRA UAV.





A Windracers spokesman said “We are very pleased that we are able to contribute to helping the NHS fight Covid-19.

“Our aim has always been to provide a fast, cost effective service to transport humanitarian aid, medical supplies or other critical supplies over long distances, over land or water or hostile terrain or to deliver where other vehicles or aircraft are unable to.”