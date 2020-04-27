COVID19-CRISIS: ‘Back to Work’ UK PM Boris Johnson walks into a Political Storm with Ministers over lifting Lockdown Measures

After beating the coronavirus and returning to work the PM was straight away hit with a barrage of questions from opposition leaders about easing the lockdown which is stifling the UK economy.

THE prime minister was back at his desk in No 10 today after a three-week absence and immediately faced massive decisions on the government’s next moves to lift the lockdown and stamp out the virus.

May 7 is the deadline when the government is legally obliged to announce its next review of the rules and the PM has back to back meetings scheduled for most of the day.

-- Advertisement --

According to Downing Street insiders, after his two weeks convalescing in the Buckinghamshire countryside, he is “back to his normal self, excited to be back in No 10 and ready to take personal charge of the government.”

One of the sticking points will be that Edward Argar, Minister of State for Health and Social Care, has already announced this morning there will be no return to school for students until September.

At the latest No 10 news conference, Professor Stephen Powis of NHS England said that while the number of patients in hospital with the disease was continuing to fall, it could easily pick back up if the restrictions were relaxed.

Outlining the latest data on deaths, he said: “My fear is that those curves won’t continue to be on a downward trend, but will start to go on an upward trend. We are not at a point where any of us can be absolutely confident that that’s not going to be the case.”



