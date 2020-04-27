Coronavirus: After raising almost £29m for the NHS, Captain Tom Moore gets Honoured with a Royal Mail Birthday Postmark.

99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised almost £29m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, has been honoured by the Royal Mail with a special postmark.

Royal Mail has said they will stamp all letters with the message to celebrate Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday on Thursday. All stamped post up until Friday will be marked with: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail said he was “honoured” to issue the postmark. World War Two veteran Capt Tom, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, has extended his challenge to 200 laps after he completed the first 100 laps 14 days ahead of schedule.

His initial £1,000 fundraising target was broken in about 24 hours and he has now raised more than £29m for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore will be honoured with an RAF flypast, as well as receiving a personalised telegram from the Queen to mark his 100th birthday on the 30th of April.