Airbus Workers in Cadiz, Spain fearful of their Jobs as the European Plane Maker ‘Bleeds Money’

Factories in Getafe Madrid and Illescas in Toledo, Spain could also be affected by the cuts. Airbus operations in Spain, employ approximately 3,400 employees who produce the horizontal stabilisers for the entire range of Airbus commercial aircraft.

The warning comes weeks after the group announced it would slash the number of planes it produces by a third, due to travel restrictions that have wreaked havoc on global airlines and reduced demand for new aircraft.

“In just a couple of weeks, we have lost roughly one-third of our business. And, frankly, that’s not even the worst-case scenario we could face,” Faury said.

The company usually produces more than 60 of its most popular Airbus A320 model each month but is cutting that to 40. It will also reduce the production of its A330 planes to two and A350s to six.

The firm has about 13,500 staff in the UK, most of whom help manufacture wings at sites in Broughton, north Wales, and Filton, Bristol. Airbus could end up revealing fresh job cuts as early as Wednesday when it is due to release its first-quarter earnings.

easyJet order

easyJet’s founder and largest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou had called for the carrier’s £4.5 billion contract with Airbus to be cancelled, recently both parties came to an agreement which also puts workers jobs at risk.