Airbus furloughs 3,200 UK staff

Airbus has furloughed 3,200 UK staff after the boss said the firm is ‘bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed’.

Workers at the Broughton factory in Wales will be furloughed and the company will apply for the Government’s job retention scheme.

It comes after the chief executive of aerospace multinational Airbus warned that the company is losing so much money that its survival is at risk.

‘Airbus confirms it has agreed with its social partners to apply the government’s Job Retention Scheme for approximately 3,200 production and production-support employees at its commercial aircraft site in Broughton,’ it said in a statement.

Britain’s job retention scheme allows employers to furlough staff and claim cash grants up to 80 per cent of wages, capped at £2,500 per worker.

Airbus will top up gross salaries to bring the total up to 85-90 per cent of pay, in accordance with an agreement signed with trade union representatives.

The deal affects the majority of the production and production support teams in Broughton, the north Wales factory which assembles wings.



