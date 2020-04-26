Wuhan Lab tried to patent potential coronavirus drug the DAY AFTER China announced Covid-19 was on the loose

IT has been discovered that the lab in Wuhan, China where it is generally believed the virus escaped from, had filed a patent for a drug seen as one of the best potential weapons against coronavirus the DAY AFTER it confirmed human transmission of the disease.

China’s Communist Party leaders now face accusations that they suppressed data, blocked public health teams from investigating, silenced doctors seeking to warn the world about the epidemic, and delayed admitting there was a human transmission of the coronavirus.

The highly contagious nature of the virus was confirmed by President Xi Jinping on January 20. Leaked documents have now shown that even after officials knew they faced an epidemic, they purposefully delayed warning the public for six days.

President Trump recently said that China “would to face the consequences” if it was proved that China “knowingly” held back vital information regarding the origins of the coronavirus.

On January 21, a patent for commercial use of Remdesivir which was a drug initially created by an American pharmaceutical firm to fight Ebola, was filed in China.

Gilead, the California-based developer of the drug, says it filed its own global applications for Remdesivir’s use against coronavirus four years ago. Countries, firms and scientists around the world are collaborating in the race to find effective treatments and vaccines.

The winners will derive immense prestige – and would boost China’s narrative that its response deserves praise, not criticism.



