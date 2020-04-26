UK Lockdown Misery Worsens with Bad Weather as British Expats Enjoy Sunshine in Benidorm and Marbella.

THE UK is facing a spell of bad weather as British expats in Spain are basking in sunshine on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The British tabloid newspapers may have enjoyed talking about a recent mini-heatwave in parts of the country.

They took glee in saying that temperatures were higher than in popular holiday haunts like Benidorm, but a quick weather reality check has hit home shores.

Rain is now expected to sweep large parts of the UK, with some localised flooding to add to the lockdown misery.

In contrast, temperatures are getting into the mid 20’s in some Spanish resorts, just in time for the country’s lockdown rules being today (April 26) relaxed for parents to take children outdoors for the first time in six weeks.

British weather experts say that the more traditional dose of April showers are arriving and are holding out an unwelcome prospect for some early May misery.

Lower temperatures and rain are coming in from the Atlantic to sweep the British Isles, with 15 degrees viewed as the best that can be expected come Tuesday.





Spain and the UK have May bank holidays coming up next weekend, and it’s the Costas that will very much be wearing the sunny and warm smiles, as a typical British bank holiday of rain beckons.