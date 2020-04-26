Travel Agents See A Spike For Holidays To Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca After Sanchez Announcement

Travel Agents saw a boost last night in bookings for holidays to Spain’s hotspots such as the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Spain’s Prime Minister Sanchez spoke last night on Spanish TV about the plans in regard to lockdown ending and coming out of the State of Alarm, which soon spread around the world on various news channels.

The breaking news, led by the Euro Weekly News news desk in English was picked up promptly as the word travelled fast prompting British holidaymakers to start making plans on a Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.

Travel Agent Rian Rodber who has been updating the Euro Weekly News over the last seven weeks on happenings in the travel agency industry updated us this morning with the information that bookings online spiked for Spain.

” Once the announcement went out from the Prime Minister of his plans, we saw an initial large spike in reservations for package holidays take place, at midnight bookings were up on the week by 32.5%. as well as website visits up some 64% for Spanish holidays, we are expecting a busy day today as well” she said.

“The bookings at large were for the last week of July and the first week of August, it’s as if the news was what they wanted to hear as the returning visitors to our websites went up to 84 per cent according to Google analytics. Many of the bookings too are flagging as previous customers who regularly book for Spain which is also a very good sign that the momentum is building, extra staff will be manning the phone lines today as we anticipate a further surge, there’s some great deals on offer too for early bookers,” Rian stated.

We asked Rian how it compared with other holiday destinations, she said:

“Portugal is high, but Italy is very low indeed for this time of year whilst the south of France still at a dip, although I would expect France to rise as announcements make matters clearer to the consumer.”





The news will be a welcoming relief to expat business owners in Spain who have had a harsh start to the year especially those that rely on their regular visitors.

Emma Coleman who owns Scoffers Cafe on the Fuengirola sea front which has been in business for 29 years this year found the news welcoming:

“Well that’s a positive sign, we know that people are dying to return through our Facebook page but to hear that bookings are now taking place is even better news, it can only be for the good, we’ve been through recessions before and this is just another test, our motto is “together we will achieve” and we are raring to go once we get the notice.”

Emma’s husband for nearly two years, albeit they have been together for 35 and have two grown up daughters quipped “Well there will be no Las Vegas trip this year, we will be playing catch up most of the summer, two years ago we took December off so I could marry my sweetheart, running Scoffers never gave us the time to do it before, but together we are up and ready for the battle ahead, the news on the bookings is very welcoming.”