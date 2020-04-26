Spain’s elderly will be allowed out for walks from May 2 under relaxation of lockdown restrictions

SPAIN’S elderly will be allowed out for walks from next Saturday May 2, assuming the positive evolution of the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed senior citizens would be included in the relaxation of lockdown restrictions on the cards for next weekend, which will mean the population can go outdoors for a walk or for some exercise, if the numbers of new Covid-19 infections and related deaths carry on falling.

Asked whether the lockdown will be lifted any time soon, the minister warned the virus is very dangerous and very contagious, and said it would be “very premature to think that the State of Alarm is going to end in a fortnight.”