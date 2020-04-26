Spain Will Not Have Quick Return of La Liga Football says Health Minister

SPAIN’S La Liga football matches will not be seeing a quick return, according to the country’s Health Minister.

Salvador Illa said it would be “reckless” to suggest that La Liga would be back before the summer.

Matches were suspended in early March before the State of Alarm isolation rules started, and Illa was cautious about the remaining matches being played soon.

Despite La Liga wanting a return as soon as the end of May, Illa and the government will have the final say on what sporting events would resume and what the time frame would be

Illa also went against La Liga suggestions that players would be tested for Covid-19.

Under a league plan, regular testing and isolation would be part of a proposed build up for matches to resume behind closed doors.

“There is a ministerial order in effect for all different groups, including professional football,” Illa said.





“The tests must be distributed to regional authorities, and then will make the decision as to who gets tested. It has to be a common strategy on testing, with everybody pulling in the same direction.”

The players union in Spain has warned that their members might be regarded as “jumping the queue” over coronavirus testing which ought be carried out for more essential workers.