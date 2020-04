A WOMAN was found stabbed to death at her home in Madrid and police have arrested her son in connection with her murder.

SUMMA 112 mobile ICU arrived at the scene yesterday just after 7pm, but were unable to save the victim, who had been stabbed “at least five times.”

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother, 60, to death in the town of Manzanares El Real, sources confirmed.

A murder team is now trying to establish a motive for the death.