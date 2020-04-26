Ryanair boss accuses Richard Branson of ‘fleecing’ UK taxpayers

By
Lizzie Day
-
0

Richard Branson has been slammed by Ryanair’s boss for trying to “fleece” British taxpayers.

The tycoon has demanded a £500million loan to keep his Virgibn Atlantic airline afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sir Richard also put airline staff on unpaid leave after hundreds of flights were grounded.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said Branson – worth an estimated £3.8 billion – can “bail himself out”.

He told Sky News: “Virgin Atlantic is ridiculous.

“But this is Branson’s second go at trying to fleece the British taxpayer for state aid.

 


“Now you have Virgin Atlantic, owned by Delta and a Caribbean based non-resident billionaire. Frankly, if he’s worried about Virgin he should write the cheque himself”

He went on: “It’s not like he’s short of money. You know his Virgin Galatic investment is worth about £1.3 billion today.

“So sitting in the Virgin Islands as a tax exile, asking the British government to bail you out, when you have more than sufficient resources to bail out Virgin Atlantic yourself is not something I believe that should be considered.”



