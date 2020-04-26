Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now almost 3 million (2,918,934) people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 203,139. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 836,486.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 960,525 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (35,293). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,055 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 54,248.

-- Advertisement --

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (223,759) after the US, registering 3,995 new cases today, followed by Italy (195,351), France (161,488) and Germany (156,418).

However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (26,384), followed by Spain (22,902), France (22,614) and the UK (20,319). In stark comparison, Germany’s death toll is quite low standing at 5,873, given that is ranked the fifth country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases.

Both Asia and Latin America have reported around 7,000 deaths from the disease each, while the Middle East accounts for around 8,800 fatalities. Africa’s Covid-19 death toll hovers around 1,350. The global coronavirus death toll appears to have slowed over the last few days, at a rate of 3-4 per cent per day, according to global health experts. Check out the Worldometer table below for a complete breakdown.



