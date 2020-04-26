Italy reports lowest number of coronavirus deaths for six weeks

ITALY has reported the country’s lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths for six weeks.

Civil Protection said on Sunday that 260 people had lost their lives to Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, the fewest amount of fatalities since March 14.

This compares with 415 coronavirus-related deaths a day earlier.

The number of fatal victims across the nation now stands at 26,644.

New infections rose by 2,234 between Saturday and today, down from an increase of 2,357 in the previous 24 hours. The overall number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is now 197,657.

There are currently 21,372 patients hospitalised and 2,009 in intensive care.

A further 1,808 people have recovered from the illness, bringing the tally up to 64,928.





Italy is getting set to gradually restart its economy and to relax movement restrictions early next month. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italian press that many businesses will restart activities as soon as May 4 and the strictest restrictions will be revised, although schools will remain shut until September.

Conte is due to reveal full details of how Italy will begin to emerge from lockdown shortly.