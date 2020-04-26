Holiday Air Carrier Ryanair Rapped in High Court Blow in Spain

Holiday air carrier Ryanair have been rapped in a High Court blow in Spain.

THEY’VE been ordered to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for the closures were not good enough.

Ryanair said it had instructed its solicitors to appeal the decision.

The court said the budget airline must immediately reinstate the workers “in the same working conditions” and with “immediate payment of wages not received” since their contracts were terminated in January.

Ryanair dismissed the employees, who worked at bases in Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, and at Girona on the mainland, after announcing it planned to close the four hubs due to delays in the delivery of grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes.