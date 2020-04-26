Costa Del Sol opens several beaches for parents & kids from tomorrow as Spain eases lockdown restrictions

Costa Del Sol’s 260,000-plus kids can finally get some fresh air from tomorrow (Monday 27th April) on several beaches, as Spain starts to relax lockdown restrictions by allowing parents to take children out for a walk.

THE Costa Del Sol towns that will open their beaches up to families with children include Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas and Marbella. All four town halls have announced that they will open their beaches to parents and children for daily walks of up to an hour, as stipulated by the Government.

Both Malaga and Rincón de la Victoria are the two most recent Town Halls to have announced yesterday evening that they will open their beach and some park areas for “strictly walking” only. Their announcement follows Mijas and Marbella Town Halls announcements on Friday allowing families to access beach areas and open spaces, as reported. However, Malaga has stressed that the Botanical Gardens, and some park areas such as El Parque del Cine will remain closed to the public.

Mijas will also allow access to the open park areas of El Esparragal (Las Lagunas) and Los Olivos (La Cala) to avoid overcrowding and provide ample space for walks. However, it will only allow the use of the board walk to access the beach. Marbella will also allow walks on the beach, as well as through the countryside.

However, no bathing or swimming will be permitted on any of the beaches. All town halls have asked citizens to be “responsible as we are still under lockdown”. Families who live within a one-kilometre radius of beaches will be able to access beach and park areas for walks, for an hour a day between the hours of 9am and 9pm.

All town hall mayors have reminded the public that the rules have only been relaxed for minors under the age of 14, who must be accompanied with an adult from the same household. An adult/parent will be allowed to take out a maximum of three children, who must maintain social distancing of 1-2 metres between families at all times. Children can also take their toys out, however, those with flu symptoms or a fever must not be allowed out.



