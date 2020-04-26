Capital of Spain’s Costa Almeria opens up beaches to children

ALMERIA City’s beaches have opened up for children today Sunday following six weeks of State of Alarm lockdown.

Under the national government’s relaxation of the confinement regulations, the council is allowing walks with children up to the age of 14 on the city’s beaches, in the fairground and in the Andarax park between 9am and 9pm.

The regulations state that up to three children are allowed out with a responsible adult they share a home with and that walks should be no longer than an hour and within a kilometre of the home.

Children’s playgrounds and sports facilities remain closed.