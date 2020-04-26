Almost 200 staff who work for Prince Charles are furloughed

Almost 200 people who work for the Prince of Wales have been furloughed as a result of the coronavirus crisis – but it won’t cost the taxpayer a penny.

Instead of turning to the Government scheme, Prince Charles will use reserves at his charity to pay the salaries of his staff.

-- Advertisement --

However, his former valet Michael Fawcett, who now runs The Prince’s Foundation, is understood to have taken a significant cut to his six-figure salary.

A source at the charity, which has an annual wage bill of around £4.5 million, said that with all visitor attractions closed, 197 members of staff had been furloughed.

They include workers at its headquarters in Dumfries House in Ayrshire and at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, which was the late Queen Mother’s private residence.

Employees at restaurants in Ballater on Deeside close to Balmoral are also affected.

It is understood that salaried staff will receive 100 per cent of their monthly wage and variable hours employees will get 80 per cent of their average monthly wage.



