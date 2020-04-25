Police step in to stop coronavirus patient trying to do a runner in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

POLICE stepped in to stop a coronavirus patient trying to do a runner from a health centre in Mallorca capital Palma.

The man had tested positive for Covid-19, but was asymptomatic and wanted to go.

He managed to escape outside, so National Police were called in.

When officers got there they found staff remonstrating with the escapee outside to try and persuade him to go back indoors and to let them call an ambulance to take him to the city’s Son Espases hospital.

He refused. But an officer went up behind him and prevented him from getting away.

The ambulance was called and he was transferred to the hospital.



