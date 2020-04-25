Kate Garraway has revealed she’s having ‘the hardest time of her life’ as her husband Derek Draper continues to fight for his life after contracting coronavirus.

THE Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, shared another heartbreaking update with fans on her Club Garraway Well-being website, as she thanked them for their messages of support.

-- Advertisement --

Kate went onto praise NHS staff for their incredible care of her husband as he remains in a ‘deeply critical condition.’

Kate wrote: ‘You may have seen over the last few weeks that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19.

‘I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he’s still alive so there is hope.

‘It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life.’

Kate went onto once again praise NHS staff for their incredible work caring for her husband, and thanked her fans for sending their own well wishes.





She added: ‘From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are for thousands of other Covid patients

‘Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

‘I wanted to send a huge thank you to all of you who have sent me such wonderful messages wishing Derek well. It has meant the world to me.

‘I am sorry I have not been able to reply to them individually, as I am sure you will understand that I am focusing on my family and Derek right now.’