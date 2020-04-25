Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 with almost 3 million infected worldwide

ACCORDING to various tallies, including Worldometer and the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the global Covid-19 death toll has now surpassed the 200,000 mark.
Around 201,661 fatalities from the disease have now been registered worldwide, and almost three million people have been infected (2,892,925).
Many health sources worldwide, however, believe that the true number of fatalities to be much higher because many countries have not included coronavirus-related deaths that have happened in nursing homes and/or locations outside hospitals. The United States (53,264), Italy (26,384) and Spain (22,902) actually account for more than half of all Covid-19 deaths worldwide.
Both Asia and Latin America have reported around 7,000 deaths from the disease each, while the Middle East accounts for around 8,800 fatalities. Africa’s Covid-19 death toll hovers around 1,350. The global coronavirus death toll appears to have slowed over the last few days, at a rate of 3-4 per cent per day, according to global health experts.