Coronavirus home and drive thru tests for key workers snapped up within one hour

Home and drive-through tests for key workers have been snapped up within one hour today as thousands flock to the website.

BY 8.21am the government’s website told hopefuls the applications for DIY kits were closed while drive-through tests were booked out by 9.13am.

However, more slots are expected to be released throughout the day.

Key workers and their families are still able to book a test by visiting a regional site in Scotland.

The website had last night been closed after “exceptional demand” with the bookings to reopen at 8am today.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the site had not crashed.

He told Downing Street: “It looks like the trajectory to 100,000 tests by the end of April is going to be met in terms of capacity.





“I would say, after today, the demand is there, so if those two things come together we will have it being met.”

About 16,000 tests have already been booked through the website.