Boy, 4, found dead in bed after asking if he could watch a film in his room

A four-year-old boy was found dead on his bed after going to his room to watch a film.

DAVID GEORGE, four, wanted to watch Transformers on his own at his family’s Glasgow home, but was found unconscious by his dad.

-- Advertisement --

His mum, Debbie Park, said the family has been left “heartbroken” after medics who raced to their house couldn’t save the youngster.

The 38-year-old told the Daily Record: “He closed his eyes and went to heaven. He wasn’t in pain and hadn’t been unwell. He just died with no warning or reason.

“We’re heartbroken. Absolutely devastated. I don’t know how I’ll carry on without him.

“He was my baby. I just want him back. I’d do anything to have him here.

“I just feel so lucky to have been his mummy. I know it’s better to have loved and lost than not loved at all.





“I will cherish the four brilliant years we had together for the rest of my life.”

The toddler had been playing in the garden with his brother and sister before he died on April 15.

He went indoors before the rest of the family as he wanted to quietly watch his favourite film.

The family were told the toddler, who had no underlying health conditions, died of sudden unexpected death in childhood (SUDS) after falling asleep.