Beaches in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca to open tomorrow to allow children to take walks

The beaches of Benidorm and El Campello on the Costa Blanca will be open for the exclusive use of children up to 14 years old, accompanied by an adult.

THE town councils’ Department of Beaches both announced the move today, and stressed the beaches can only be used for “a stroll” and only by authorised persons for “a kilometre stretch of the coast.”

Likewise, they remind that with the slight relaxation of State of Alarm measures to allow children a little more freedom, they can use “any road or space of public use, including natural spaces and authorised green areas.”

But this does not include playgrounds and sports facilities which will remain closed or taped off until further notice.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said that from tomorrow, as stated in the order issued by the Ministry of Health published today in the Official State Bulletin (BOE), children under 14 years accompanied by an adult may take “a daily walk, lasting a maximum of one hour and at a distance not exceeding one kilometre from the home of the minor.”

The strolls will be allowed 9am to 9pm and “must be carried out in groups of no more than one responsible adult and up to three children.”

During these outings “a distance of at least two metres from other members of the public must be maintained.”

In addition, “prevention and hygiene measures against Covid-19 indicated by the health authorities must be complied with,” such as wearing a mask and hand washing after the walk.





Perez said: “Depending on how the situation evolves, and always following the recommendations of health authorities, public spaces where access is currently restricted could be reopened.

“Our priority is the safety of people, and therefore any decision taken will be made as long as this safety is guaranteed.”

The mayor has appealed “for responsibility” and said he is confident “the people of Benidorm will continue to comply in an exemplary manner as they has done so far.”

A spokesperson for El Campello Town Hall said: “Although we are aware of the exemplary behaviour of the people of El Campello since the beginning of the health crisis, and its consequent confinement, we are appealing for responsibility and for parents to comply with safety and distance regulations, so that we can all enjoy our social and natural environment very soon.”