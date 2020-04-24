Study in France shows that Coronavirus lockdown measures saved as many as 60,000 lives

FRENCH government Health Minister, Olivier Véran, has today (Friday) announced that a study by analysts from the French School of Public Health (EHESP) concluded that lockdown measures prevented a massive 60,000 deaths in France.

“The Department of Health concurs with the analysis. It is very probable that we have collectively, all the French, saved tens of thousands of lives by respecting confinement, and maybe even more,” Véran said on France Inter, adding that the lockdown had prevented the saturation of intensive care units.

-- Advertisement --