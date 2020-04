GUARDIA CIVIL have discovered some 52,000 items of fake goods with a market value of more than €4.5 million at Almeria port.

The haul, the biggest of its kind at the port, was the result of a three-month investigation in collaboration with the Tax Agency customs officers.

The Guardia said they located the fake items in inspections of containers mixed up with legal merchandise to make it more difficult for them to be detected.