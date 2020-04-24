IF you are looking for a haircut, then Spain might be the place to be, as hairdressers are likely to reopen a lot sooner on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, than in the UK.

With both countries talking through scenarios in reducing lockdown restrictions, there’s worrying news for long-haired folk in Britain that hairdressers there could be shut for the rest of the year over fears of spreading Covid-19.

Spain is likely to be more positive in seeing the country’s many hair salons reopen, and the doors were not originally going to close when the State of Alarm rules came into force last month.

Hairdressers were given permission to continue trading, but health and safety concerns quickly led to a change in heart from the Spanish government.

That means a good chance that hair cutters and stylists are going be amongst the first in line amongst businesses set to reopen, as a gradual return to normality is set to begins in Spain next month.

That means that the hair trade could be in for a busy time, as customers flood back desperately needing a trim, or even more!

There is also the view that if people look good, then they will feel better in what would be a way of boosting spirits in Spain.





The massive concern, not just for hairdressers, is the close proximity that professionals will have to their clients and that would clearly break the current social distancing rules.

Compulsory mask wearing for everybody in a salon seems to be a no-brainer for a start, but other measures may be needed.

Over in the UK, there was an amusing comment from a government insider, who was quoted as saying: “People’s hair is going to get pretty long. We’re all going to end up looking like Captain Caveman by the end of this.”