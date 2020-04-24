Gibraltar cautiously eyes relaxing lockdown restrictions as it confirms just 2 active Covid-19 cases

Gibraltar’s top health officials have confirmed that the Rock now has just two active cases left out of a total of 133 diagnosed coronovirus (Covid-19) cases.

The other 131 have recovered and the two active cases remain at home in isolation, according to Gibraltar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Information Dr Joseph Garcia, at today’s press briefing. This is good news as it means the Rock is ready to have restrictions lifted. However, despite the positive numbers, “there is no room for complacency”, he said. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Nevertheless, Gibraltar is exploring how lockdown restrictions can be eased and options will be discussed over the weekend. “The science will determine how we react,” pointed out Garcia. “And clearly that advice must be tailored to Gibraltar. Ministers continue to review the situation here, and look closely at what is happening elsewhere because Covid-19 is new.”

Studies, tests and trials are already underway on Gibraltar. A total of 2,105 tests so far have been carried out on around 6.6% of the population, confirmed Garcia. “In terms of tests done per capita (million), Gibraltar is now ranked fifth in the world, behind Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the Falkland Islands and the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

However, until restrictions can be eased, Garcia reiterated the public must continue to follow the health advice, as follows:

Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts. When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it. Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds. Do not visit anyone over 70. If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home. If you need medical advice call 111. If you have any other question call 200 41818. And for emergencies, call 190 or 199. Stay home, Stay Alive.



