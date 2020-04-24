Fuengirola has moved their annual International People’s Fair to social networks amid social distancing on Spain’s Costa del Sol

DUE to social distancing Fuengirola has moved one of the most important events of the year to social networks, the International People’s Fair (FIP).

The celebration, scheduled from April 29 to May 3, will reach homes through the multimedia initiative #FIPFuengirolaEnCasa.

Councillor for Tourism, Rodrigo Romero, has announced details, “We have created a Facebook group that anyone who wants to can join and where multimedia content of all kinds – images, videos, audios, etc – will be uploaded during the same days that this event was scheduled to take place. The idea is that the multiculturalism that Fuengirola boasts shows in homes around the world and people at home can learn interesting and curious details about the culture of each of the 33 countries that participate in this festival.”

The event has been themed by day and the schedule will be: Wednesday, April 29: Presentation of countries. Thursday: Gastronomy. Friday: Parades, Saturday: Performances and Sunday: Crafts.

The Facebook group to which those interested in joining #FIPFuengirolaEnCasa can now join can be accessed through the Facebook page fipfuengirolaencasa.

In addition, and to promote the activity, from the municipal television FTV announcements with information about the event will be broadcast. The countries and regions participating in this new edition of the FIP will include Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Cuba, Ukraine, Venezuela, Sweden, Hawaii, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Finland, and Jamaica among many more.





Moved to social networks: 33 countries will participate in this festival.

Credit: Ayto. de Fuengirola