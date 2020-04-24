ON Wednesday French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about a “deconfinement by region and sector” but has now changed after a meeting between the president and local mayors who now indicate that the end of confinement will instead be adapted to “the reality of each area.”

The government will work directly with mayors throughout France concerning the details of confinement and the Elysée advised that the full plan will be presented next week.

It was also confirmed there will be no restriction to travel between regions.

The return to school will be progressive and on a voluntary basis. From May 11, some pupils in maternelle and primary school classes CP and CM2 could return with priority being given to the youngest, those pupils with more difficulties, and pupils in rural areas. From May 25, all classes would be able to return.

President Macron also encouraged the mayors to undertake a mass purchase of masks as a “recommendation but not obligation.”