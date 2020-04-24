Expats on the Costa Blanca are being invited to register for a free briefings online event which will take place on Thursday, April 30.

THE events are a virtual version of Expat Breakfast Briefings popular venue events that would normally be conducted in public locations, but which under State of Alarm restrictions are not currently possible.

Expert advice and information on a range of topics will be made available.

These include residency rules and regulations, Spanish/UK tax obligations, how the Spanish funeral system works, savings plans available, inheritance tax declarations, healthcare and more.

To register to participate for the event, which will take place at 11am, email: info@expatbriefings.com or visit: http://www.expatbriefings.com