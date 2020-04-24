IN a bizarre White House briefing outburst Donald Trump suggests injecting people with ‘DISINFECTANT’ and hitting ‘the body with a very powerful light’ could neutralise the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump proposed his own unorthodox new treatments for the coronavirus at Thursday’s White House press briefing and cause quite a stir after he included the use of ultraviolet rays and injections of cleaning agents in treating patients with Covid-19.

Trump, who studied finance and real estate but touts his gut instincts about medical and scientific issues, brought up possible treatments including ‘injecting’ cleaning agents into the body and use of ultraviolet lights at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

William Bryan, an acting homeland security official, briefed the president, and later reporters, about new tests that showed how increased levels of sunlight, ultraviolet rays, and even humidity caused the coronavirus to die off in a reduced period of time – potentially stemming its potency this summer.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous light, whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light? And I think you said, that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it,” Trump asked him Thursday evening.

Doctors and scientists urgently warned Americans not to inject or ingest any ‘disinfectants’ after President Trump dangerously suggested on Thursday evening that the cleaning agents could help treat or cure the coronavirus.



