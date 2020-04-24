British Film Fans get Bad News from French Chain in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain

BRITISH film fans have got some bad news if they enjoy watching the latest movies in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain.

Cinemas were forced to close under the State of Alarm, and there appears to be little prospect of projectors being switched on again in the near future.

The boss of a French-owned cinema chain in southern Spain, which specialises in art-house and independent film screenings, has said that he does not expect cinemas to reopen across the country before October at the earliest.

Nathanaël Karmitz is the CEO of Cine Sur, that have screens at locations like Fuengirola, Malaga, Cadiz, and Sevilla.

He says that a lot needs to happen even if an autumn cinema return is to become a reality.

“We can say ‘we want to open,’ ‘we want people to come back.’ We all want to have a drink with our friends and go back to the movies.”

Cine Sur’s parent company, mk2, owns the largest network of independent cinemas across the border in France.



