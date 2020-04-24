BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Continues to Produce High Numbers

A TOTAL of 19,499 people in the UK have died from coronavirus.

It comes after 761 people died, including a big spike in Wales of 110 deaths.

These figures include England, Wales and Scotland but not yet Northern Ireland, who are yet to release their latest figures.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said a total of 1,184 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

That marks a rise of 64 from 1,120 on Thursday, she added.

Ms Sturgeon said that 9,697 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, an increase of 288 from 9,409 the day before.

They do not include deaths outside hospitals, and due to different cut-off times the government figures announced by the Department for Health and Social Care will be slightly different.



