Teenage Boy Charged Over Horrific Rape and Sex Offences Involving Toddlers at UK Nursery

A teenage boy, aged 17, has been charged over horrific rape and sex offences involving toddlers at a UK nursery in Torquay, Devon.

THE youngster is accused of one rape and 13 sex assaults against eight children at the Jack and Jill Childcare nursery.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the teenager would appear at youth court “in due course.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been hit with two historic rape charges unrelated to the nursery, where he was accused of inappropriately touching the children last summer.

The nursery subsequently closed its doors, after the owners gave up their Ofsted registration at the start of the year.