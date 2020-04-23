SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has put a price limit on hand sanitiser gel, shortly after announcing maximum prices for face masks, to help the public better protect themselves against (coronavirus) Covid-19.

Hand sanitiser gel will now have a maximum price limit of €0.021 per ml for packages up to 150ml from tomorrow (Friday), according to the government. Prices will be lower for larger packages, with a maximum price of €0.0018/ml for packages between 150-300ml, and those sized between 300ml and a litre will be priced at €0.0015/ml.

This follows the government’s recent announcement to put a maximum price tag on disposable surgical face masks, which will cost no more than €0.96 euros, as reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, it has taken this measure to avoid price abuse, as well as to ensure that the public can access reasonably priced products to better protect themselves from Covid-19 without getting ripped off. Finally, it won’t be long before people can access both products, which until now have been virtually impossible to get hold of at pharmacies and shops across Spain.