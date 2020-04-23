A SINGLE mum has accused Iceland of “discrimination” after she was refused entry into a store because she was with her seven-year-old child.

Cheryl Brooks, 28, was left fuming after a manager at her local store told her “no kids” were allowed with parents in the store due to coronavirus restrictions.

-- Advertisement --

Cheryl had tried to enter the store in Luton, Bedfordshire with her young daughter Lucy on April 21 but was told she should have left her child at home.

In a video later posted to Facebook, Cheryl can first be heard speaking to the security guard, who tells her that “families have to be one person” due to social distancing regulations.

The mum then demands to speak to the manager, who advises her to leave her daughter at the front of the store.

But a fuming Cheryl replies: “No, I’m not leaving her to sit there. She’s got enough anxiety as it is with the whole situation.”

The stubborn manager goes on to explain that other parents have apparently been leaving their children at the front of the store while they shop.





However, Cheryl refutes this, saying: “A seven-year-old can’t stay on her own, social services would tell me off for that.”

She told The Sun “I was rather upset and embarrassed, because there were so many people queuing outside watching me.”

A representative for Iceland also confirmed that it was not company policy to exclude single parents from their stores.

They said: “It is not our company policy to exclude children from our stores where single parents have no alternative but to bring young children with them.

“We apologise to Cheryl Brooks and have spoken to the store manager to clarify our policy for the future.”