Police in Spain’s Barcelona Find a Body in a River in Their Search For Missing Person

A NEARBY resident saw how the man was dragged by the river whilst riding his bicycle and called the police to inform them.

The Minister of Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Buch, announced on Wednesday that the body of a man has been found in Vic (Barcelona).

In a daily press conference about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, Buch noted that police forces had found a body at 12.58pm in the river Gurri, however, they did not confirm whether it was the body of the person who was reported missing that same morning.

At around 9.00am on Wednesday morning, the Mossos d’Esquadra received an alert from a concerned neighbour as he saw a man riding a bicycle be dragged down the river.

Since that morning, emergency teams tried locating this man with numerous devices which included helicopters, aquatic units, underground units, canine and mountain units.