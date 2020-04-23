ALL essential workers and their families will be able to get coronavirus tests from this Friday to see if they are infected with the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced that swab testing will be expanded from just health workers into wider society as part of a plan to ‘test, track and trace.’

Authorities will push forward with more testing to work out the true size of the UK’s outbreak, as well as tracing contacts of infected patients to prevent surges in cases.

The same key workers whose children have been allowed to remain at school will now be able to order Covid-19 tests online or through their employers.

These include teachers and social workers, supermarket staff and lorry drivers, public transport staff, bankers, postal workers, bin collectors and utility workers, for example. Members of their families will also be eligible for the tests.

Britain has 7.1 million of these essential workers, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and 42 per cent of them have at least one child under the age of 16.

Mr Hancock said in this afternoon’s briefing “I want to make it as easy as possible for people to get a test” and said there are 31 places around the UK that can do them. People will be able to book the swabs online and will receive results by text.





The scheme marks a step-change in the government’s policy so far, which has been to limit tests to hospital patients and frontline medical workers.

Government officials insist the country is on track to meet its target of 100,000 tests per day by Thursday next week, as Mr Hancock had promised.

But statistics show that Britain is still only using half of its testing capacity – today recording 23,560 tests in the past 24 hours but claiming it has capacity for more than 50,000.