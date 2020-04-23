THERE was a lucky escape for a young Mallorca driver when his car got caught in a raging torrent on a country lane in Pollensa following this week’s intense downpours.

A local resident who realised what had happened managed to throw a rope to him so he could get himself out the vehicle to safety before it was swept away.

The young motorist was uninjured, but his wheels did not fare so well. The force of the swollen stream pushed the car for nearly a kilometre until it got wedged under a bridge.

The incident occurred on the Cami de Can Roig close to the border with Alcudia on Tuesday afternoon when the young man was driving over the Font de Malany stream. The car proved to be no match for the volume of water which had come up onto the road and fell into the stream itself.

The northern area of Mallorca was particularly hammered by the rain at the beginning of the week, and Local Police blocked vehicle access to a number of rural lanes as streams overflowed up and out onto road level.