Health and Beauty News: Tips for getting through hay fever season the natural way.

Hay fever season

THE onset of spring means the beginning of the dreaded hay fever season, bringing symptoms including watery eyes, an itchy throat and frequent sneezing. Whilst over the counter medicines often help to reduce symptoms, alternative steps can also be taken for more natural relief.

-- Advertisement --

Here are some options.

Quercetin

Quercetin can help to reduce inflammation and inhibits the release of histamine, stopping the reaction in its tracks. To up the quercetin in your diet, opt for foods including berries, parsley, onions, and peppers.

Biotin

Biotin is a B vitamin which helps to maintain the healthy function of mucous membranes. Try consuming more fish, egg yolks, avocados, green leafy vegetables and nuts to get your recommended dose.

Herbal teas

Green tea, chamomile, elderflower, ginger, peppermint and anise limit the effects of hay fever. They will also help to keep you hydrated.

Probiotics

Healthy gut flora is essential for a strong immune system. To help replenish your gut flora, opt for a multi-strain probiotic supplement or fermented foods such as sauerkraut, bone broths, gelatin, natural and Kefir yoghurt.





Local Honey

There is some strong evidence to show that consuming local honey can help to limit the effects of hay fever as it exposes you to the same pollen, helping your body to naturally form a tolerance

6. Garlic

An underrated food which can help block the production of histamine and soothe hay fever symptoms. Try to incorporate garlic into your daily meals or opt for a good quality supplement.

Vitamin D

A vitamin D deficiency has been linked to the development of allergies and autoimmune diseases. Vitamin D also supports healthy gut bacteria.

Contactless

Hay fever sufferers who wear contact lenses may notice the vision through their lenses can appear smeary and eyes can generally feel uncomfortable which can be calmed down with contact lens-friendly eye drops. Wearing prescription glasses can prevent pollen from getting into your eyes.