BIRTHS and deaths can now be registered in La Nucia during the State of Alarm between 9am and 12pm, after the town council set up a coronavirus crisis service.

A spokesperson said: “The non-urgent judicial activity is paralysed by the coronavirus health crisis, and the only thing being dispatched in the Peace Court of La Nucia is the essential activity: registration of births and deaths.”

For more information, call 965 870 580 or email: juzgado@lanucia.es.