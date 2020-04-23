Combat Covid-19 lockdown isolation in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca with World Book Days 2020 Free 3,500 Book App

Backed and promoted by UNESCO, World Book Day aims to promote the importance of developing young readers and encouraging a life-long interest in literature.

ONE way to celebrate the occasion is through Rivet, a free reading app made by Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental projects. It’s really easy to download and use and is brilliant for non-tech-savvy expat parents, cooped up at home with children in Spain.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez has announced that from next week there can be supervised outings with children, a move that has been greatly received by parents and children alike.

-- Advertisement --

These apps are fun and educational and are just something parents can do to provide a stimulating environment for their offspring until there is a return to full-time schooling.

The Rivet App

According to a statement released by Google, Rivet is designed for use by children in kindergarten up to second grade.

It has a library of over 3,500 free books, with its catalogue “reviewed by experts and is arranged according to different levels of difficulty so parents can easily find appropriate and engaging books for their children.”

“From animals in the wild, planets from outer space, to interesting stories about history, Rivet’s collection of books and genres will certainly help children discover a passion for reading,” the statement read.





Rivet includes speech technology to help children pronounce words properly, and can pull up meanings for every word with translations available in 25 languages.

There is also a ‘follow along’ feature that reads full pages out loud so children can listen as they read books. Points and badges are given to those who are able to complete a book.

Go to https://rivet.area120.com/ to use Rivet without downloading or installing.