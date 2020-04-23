Brits urged to fly England flag at home to mark St George’s Day rather than go out to celebrate

THE nation is being advised to mark St George’s Day today by flying a flag at home instead of going out to celebrate.
Brits are also asked to use a flag they already have, rather than visiting shops to buy one.
It comes as England’s biggest St George’s Day parade, normally attended by 20,000 in Nottingham, bit the dust.
A council spokesman said: “Unfortunately social distancing applies to St George too!
“The St George’s Day celebrations are popular in Nottingham so I know people will be disappointed, hopefully we will have something bigger and better to look forward to next year.”
“If anyone has a flag to display in their window it’d be a lovely way to celebrate the day and bring the community together.”
St George’s Day is on April 23 every year, which is thought to be the date of his death.